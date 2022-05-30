Indus water talks between Pakistan and India begins today in New Delhi

Published: May 30, 2022, 10:05 AM(IST) WION Video Team
Two-day talks on water dispute between Pakistan and India begins in New Delhi today (30 May, 2022), during which the Indus Water Treaty will also be discussed. A five-member delegation from Pakistan has arrived in New Delhi for the meeting.
