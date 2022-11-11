Indonesia stadium tragedy: People rally for stampede victims; demand justice, thorough probe

Published: Nov 11, 2022
Indonesia: Thousands of people took to streets on Thursday as they demanded justice and a thorough investigation for those killed in October football stadium stampede. About 135 people were killed at the Kanjuruhan football stadium last month.
