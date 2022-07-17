Indigo flight makes emergency landing in Karachi due to technical snag

Published: Jul 17, 2022, 07:30 PM(IST) WION Video Team
Follow Us
IndiGo's Sharjah-Hyderabad flight was diverted to Karachi as a precaution after pilots observed defect in one of the engines. for more details, we're joined by Anas Mallick.
Read in App