Indigenous groups face off with Brazil police, clashes erupt
Brazil's indigenous groups were under serious threat during Jair Bolsonaro's reign as he not only ignored their rights but many accused him of targeting the tribes and their ancestral lands as well. So when Lula de Silva won the election last year there was hope because he promised to undo past discriminatory rules and do more to accept the indigenous people. But what is happening on the streets of Sao Paulo is painting a completely different picture.