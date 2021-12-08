India's top military officer Bipin Rawat among 13 dead in Tamil Nadu chopper crash

Dec 08, 2021, 09:20 PM(IST) WION Video Team
India's Chief of Defence Staff General Bipin Rawat his wife Madhulika and 11 armed forces personnel lost their lives in a helicopter crash in Tamil Nadu's Coonoor. Group Captain Varun Singh, who survived the crash, is presently undergoing treatment.
