India’s one sun One World One Grid initiative

WION Video Team  | Updated: Aug 18, 2023, 10:20 PM IST
India’s ground-breaking One Sun One World One Grid initiative can position India as a leader in renewable energy transition and has the potential to reshape global energy dynamics. Dr Ajay Mathur, Director General of the International Solar Alliance discusses India's solar energy mission which could prove to be a game-changer in providing clean energy to the world.

