After brutal terror attack shook Kashmir's Pahalgam, India has launched a strong digital counteroffensive against Pakistan. Over 16 Pakistani YouTube channels have been banned, all the 16 channels blocked by the Indian government together accounted for over 63 million subscribers. No official statement has been released by Pakistan on the matter yet. Acting on the recommendation of the Ministry of Home Affairs, the banned platforms include major news outlets like Dawn, Samaa TV, Ary News, Geo News and individual creators such as former Pakistani cricketer Shoaib Akhtar. Watch in for more details!