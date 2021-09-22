Indian EAM S Jaishankar holds bilateral meetings on the sidelines of UNGA | WION USA Direct

Sep 22, 2021, 10:15 PM(IST) WION Video Team
Follow Us
As 76th session of UNGA gets underway, the Indian EAM S Jaishankar held key bilateral meetings with leaders of various countries on the sidelines of the assembly.
Read in App