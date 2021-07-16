Indian EAM meets Ashraf Ghani in Tashkent, discusses situation in Afghanistan

Jul 16, 2021, 12:00 PM(IST) WION Video Team
Indian External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar met Afghan President Ashraf Ghani in Tashkent and discussed the fast-evolving situation in Afghanistan in the face of the withdrawal of US forces from the country.
