/Indian desserts shine on global rankings, Kulfi & Phirni among world’s best

Two of India’s most loved traditional desserts, kulfi and phirni, have been featured on TasteAtlas’ latest list of the 100 best desserts in the world. The global food guide ranks traditional dishes based on public reviews and expert evaluations. Kulfi, ranked 49th, is a dense frozen dessert believed to date back to the Mughal era, while phirni, ranked 60th, is a rice-based milk pudding traditionally served chilled in earthen bowls. Their inclusion once again highlights the global appeal of Indian flavours and culinary heritage.