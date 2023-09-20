India to receive heavy monsoon rains in Sept: Met department

WION Video Team  | Updated: Sep 20, 2023, 04:50 PM IST
Even as heavy rains are lashing and flooding various states, the head of the Indian Met Department has predicted heavy monsoon rains in September. This is good news for India's farmers, the driest August this season in more than a century hit several of the summer crops.

