India summons Bangladesh high commissioner in New Delhi

Edited By WION Video Desk
Published: Dec 17, 2025, 16:19 IST | Updated: Dec 17, 2025, 16:19 IST
Ministry of external affairs on Wednesday summoned Bangladesh high commissioner M Riaz Hamidullah. This comes after Indian High Commission in Dhaka received a threat.

