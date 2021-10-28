India successfully test-fires N-capable Agni-V ballistic missile with 5,000 km range

Oct 28, 2021, 09:05 AM(IST) WION Video Team
India on Wednesday successfully test-fired the nuclear-capable intercontinental ballistic missile (ICBM) Agni-V, amid rising tensions with China along the Line of Actual Control (LAC).
