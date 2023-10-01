India Strong favourites for World Cup Glory

WION Video Team  | Updated: Oct 01, 2023, 10:55 PM IST
The Rohit Sharma-led Indian Cricket team go into the ICC Cricket World Cup as favourites alongside defending champions England. The Men in Blue are bidding to end a jinx that stretches back to 2013. Can India win the World Cup at home? What are India's strengths and weaknesses? 1996 World Cup-winning coach Dav Whatmore backs India to win the tournament on WION World of Cricket.

