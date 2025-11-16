LOGIN
India: Punjab's Sarabjit Kaur Goes Missing During Religious Visit To Pakistan

Edited By WION Video Desk
Published: Nov 16, 2025, 10:38 IST | Updated: Nov 16, 2025, 10:38 IST
An Indian Sikh woman, Sarabjeet Kaur, who went missing during a visit to Pakistan on the occasion of Guru Nanak Dev's Prakash Parv, has reportedly converted to Islam and married a man in Pakistan.

