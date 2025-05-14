India-Pakistan Tensions: Security bills weigh on India’s budget

India Finds Itself in a Perpetual State of Readiness — Not Officially at War, but Rarely at Peace. This Chronic State of Tension, Especially With Pakistan, Has Created What Economists Might Describe as a Low-grade War Economy. It’s Not Marked by Tanks Rolling Daily or Missiles Flying Overhead, but by Sustained, Silent Costs That Ripple Through Budgets, Policy Choices, and Long-term Development Goals.