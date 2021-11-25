India: Man in central Indian state builds a 'Taj Mahal'

Nov 25, 2021, 01:10 PM(IST) WION Video Team
A man in India's Madhya Pradesh state has built a house resembling the Taj Mahal as a mark of love for his wife. The man named Anand Prakash Chouksey constructed a four-bedroom "house". The Mughal-era replica took over three years to build.
