India-Maldives diplomatic spat: Should India look West? Experts weigh in on the The India Story

Facing heightened tensions with Pakistan and recent challenges in relations with Maldives, India is actively rekindling historical connections with the UAE and the Gulf region to build stronger diplomatic ties and enhance regional stability amid evolving geopolitical dynamics. On The India Story, Vikram Chandra decodes India’s ‘Neighbourhood Policy’ with former diplomats- Navdeep Suri, ex-Indian Ambassador to UAE, Dnyaneshwar Mulay, Former High Commissioner, Maldives, and Veena Sikri, Former Indian High Commissioner in Bangladesh.