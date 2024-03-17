India Elections 2024: Congress' Rahul Gandhi wraps up 'Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra' in Mumbai
The Election Commission of India (ECI) has unveiled the schedule for the 2024 Lok Sabha polls and assembly elections in some states...Chief Election Commissioner Rajiv Kumar detailed the schedule & emphasized on the election process for the upcoming polls during a press briefing in Vigyan Bhawan, Delhi. Meanwhile, political party leaders have started campaigning for the upcoming Lok Sabha Elections. Watch to know more!