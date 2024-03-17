LIVE TV

India Elections 2024: Congress' Rahul Gandhi wraps up 'Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra' in Mumbai

WION Video Team  | Updated: Mar 17, 2024, 11:05 PM IST
The Election Commission of India (ECI) has unveiled the schedule for the 2024 Lok Sabha polls and assembly elections in some states...Chief Election Commissioner Rajiv Kumar detailed the schedule & emphasized on the election process for the upcoming polls during a press briefing in Vigyan Bhawan, Delhi. Meanwhile, political party leaders have started campaigning for the upcoming Lok Sabha Elections. Watch to know more!