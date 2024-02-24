India doubles spend on Maldives project

Despite strained relations since Mohamed Muizzu came to power in the Maldives, New Delhi has extended financial assistance to Male to ensure that ongoing development projects are completed on time. India's ‘Neighbourhood First’ policy continues to guide its approach towards the management of relations with countries in South Asia. India's financial aid has come at a time when a Chinese research ship dubbed as spy ship by many reached the Maldives on 22nd Feb. A sign of the archipelago's diplomatic reorientation towards China instead of its traditional benefactor India.