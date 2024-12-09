India's capital, Delhi, is set to experience a sharp dip in temperatures, with the mercury expected to plummet to around 3°C from December 10th. This comes just a day after Delhi's Air Quality Index (AQI) remained in the "poor" category at 276. Season’s first cold wave is about to start from next week in India, as a western disturbance is likely to enter the western Himalayas. It will set o​ff icy cold winds from snow-clad Himalayas to bring a significant drop in temperature next week... Watch to know more!