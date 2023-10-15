India continue WC dominance over Pakistan

WION Video Team  | Updated: Oct 15, 2023, 12:05 AM IST
India beat Pakistan by seven wickets in Ahmedabad to extend their perfect record at ODI World Cups over their arch rivals. Sports Editor Digvijay Singh Deo was at the Narendra Modi stadium and he spoke to WION's Mohammed Saleh after the match.

