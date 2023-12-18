LIVE TV

India-Canada row: India always open to look at inputs, says Jaishankar

Updated: Dec 18, 2023
Recent allegations of Indian involvement in the death of a Khalistani activist have triggered a diplomatic showdown between India and Canada. India's firm stance against all forms of terrorism and its expectation of Western support has set the stage for a prolonged standoff. This dispute has the potential to strain relations further, and it highlights the complexities of addressing terrorism on a global scale. Vikram Chandra tells you more.

