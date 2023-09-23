India: BJP MP Ramesh Bidhuri uses communal slurs against Danish Ali in parliament

WION Video Team  | Updated: Sep 23, 2023, 07:50 PM IST
Speaker of the Lok Sabha Om Birla threatened to take "severe action" against BJP MP Ramesh Bidhuri today for his vile remarks made during a meeting that incited widespread indignation. His remarks have been removed from the documentation. In response to criticism, the BJP sent its MP a show-cause notice requesting an explanation of his extra-parliamentary language within a 15-day period.

trending now

recommended videos

recommended videos