India-Bhutan Ties: Bhutan Foreign Minister Tandi Dorji thanks Indian govt for support during Covid

According to Bhutan's Foreign Minister Tandi Dorji, the kingdom is close to finding a solution to its border dispute with its neighbour China. Speaking to WION's Sidhant Sibbal outside of the 6th Indian Ocean Conference (IOC) in the capital of Bangladesh, Dhaka, Dorji confirmed that the border is peaceful and serene and refuted China's claims to be invading its land. He also hoped that the border would be marked as quickly as possible to prevent any potential future disputes.