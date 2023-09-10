India-Bhutan Rail Link: India sets ₹12 BN budget to revamp North-Eastern railways

WION Video Team  | Updated: Sep 10, 2023, 01:50 PM IST
The long anticipated first-ever Bhutan-India railway link would benefit from the Government of India's allocation of ₹12 BN for the major expansion and modernisation of railway infrastructure in the northeastern area of the nation.

