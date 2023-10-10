India approves new web-based platform

WION Video Team  | Updated: Oct 10, 2023, 01:55 PM IST
After the largest commodity derivatives exchange in India received approval from the Securities and Exchange Board of India (SEBI) Technical Advisory Committee to launch a new web-based commodity derivatives platform (CDP), shares of Multi Commodity Exchange of India (MCX) surged 5% to reach a new 52-week high of Rs 2,139 in Monday's trade on the BSE.

