India and China discuss border row: Peace in border area are a must says Indian Government

India & China held in-person diplomatic talks in New Delhi on Wednesday. Both the sides discussed disengagement at the remaining friction points along the line of actual control in Eastern Ladakh. The troops are locked in an over 3-year confrontation at certain points, even as the two sides completed disengagement from several areas following diplomatic and military talks. The eastern Ladakh border standoff erupted on may 5, 2020, following a violent clash in the Pangong lake area. The ties between the two countries nosedived significantly following the fierce clash in the Galwan valley, in June 2020. The 2020 clash marked the most serious military conflict between the two sides in decades. The two sides completed the disengagement process in 2021 on the north and south banks of the Pangong lake, and in the Gogra area.