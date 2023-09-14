INDIA Alliance Meeting: INDIA to come up with list of anchors whose debates to boycott

WION Video Team  | Updated: Sep 14, 2023, 09:10 AM IST
The INDIA opposition alliance has "agreed to take up the issue of caste census", Congress leader KC Venugopal said Wednesday evening after the bloc's coordination committee met in Delhi. The group, banded together to present a united opposition front ahead of next year's Lok Sabha election, will also "start process for determining seat-sharing", he said.

