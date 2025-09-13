LOGIN
  • Wion
  • /Videos
  • /India: After Mizoram and Manipur, PM Modi Reaches Assam on 2-Day Visit

India: After Mizoram and Manipur, PM Modi Reaches Assam on 2-Day Visit

Edited By WION Video Desk
Published: Sep 13, 2025, 21:52 IST | Updated: Sep 13, 2025, 21:52 IST
India: After Mizoram and Manipur, PM Modi Reaches Assam on 2-Day Visit
PM Modi arrives in Assam for a 2-day visit after touring Mizoram and Manipur, focusing on development projects, regional outreach, and strengthening ties in Northeast India.

Trending Topics

trending videos