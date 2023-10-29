India abstained from the UN resolution proposed by Jordan on Gaza war

WION Video Team  | Updated: Oct 29, 2023, 11:15 PM IST
The Israel-Gaza War has garnered an array of reactions to both the initial Hamas attack and Israel's ongoing offensive against Gaza. India has maintained a stance that Israel has the right to defend itself against terrorism India's minister of external Affairs Dr S Jaishankar speaking at a town hall meeting in Bhopal City reiterated the stance and noted that terrorism is equally serious no matter where it is.

trending now

recommended videos

recommended videos