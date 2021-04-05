India: 22 security personnel killed in anti-Maoist action in Chhattisgarh

Apr 05, 2021, 10.00 AM(IST) WION Video Team
Follow Us
22 Indian security forces were killed and 30 others injured in a gun battle with Maoist rebels in the Chhattisgarh, India on Saturday. It was the deadliest ambush of its kind in four years.
Read in App