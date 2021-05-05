In a first in India, 8 Asiatic lions test positive for COVID-19 in Hyderabad zoo

May 05, 2021, 01:15 PM(IST) WION Video Team
Eight Asiatic lions at Hyderabad's Nehru Zoological Park have tested positive for COVIS-19. This is the first case of lions or any other animals testing positive in an Indian zoo.
