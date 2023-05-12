Imran Khan to be rearrested? Pak minister's big hint sets stage for more unrest | Details

The arrest of the former Pakistan prime minister this week triggered deadly clashes across the country. The top court has ruled his arrest unlawful, but the government has vowed to re-arrest Khan should he be released, setting the stage for more unrest. The al-qadir trust case alleges that Khan, while he was the pm, received land as a bribe in exchange for political favours. Khan has waged a tempestuous campaign for snap elections. The former prime minister has fired unprecedented criticism at Pakistan's leaders and powerful military elite. He has accused them of plotting a November assassination attempt that saw him shot in the leg. Meanwhile, Imran Khan has become tangled in a slew of legal cases. The former pm secured a breather today. The Islamabad high court stayed proceedings in the Toshakhana case. The Toshakhana case relates to gifts that imran khan received from foreign states, which he allegedly bought at cheaper rates and sold at hefty prices when he was prime minister.