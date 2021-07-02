LIVE TV
Imran Khan: Pak accepts “Chinese version” of treatment of Uighurs in Xinjiang
Jul 02, 2021, 09:35 AM(IST)
WION Video Team
Prime Minister Imran Khan said Pakistan accepts the “Chinese version” of the treatment of Uighurs in China’s Xinjiang province. Khan added Chinese version on the Uighur issue was completely different from what was being reported in Western media.
