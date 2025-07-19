Live TV
LOGIN
v
logout
Live TV
Latest
World
India
Business
Entertainment
Hollywood
Bollywood
Sports
Cricket
Football
Opinions
videos
Photos
Webstory
Gravitas
Lifestyle
Science
Tech
Wion
/
Videos
/
If PM Modi is not our leader, BJP won't even win 150 seats: Nishikant Dubey
Edited By
WION Video Desk
Published:
Jul 19, 2025, 21:59 IST
| Updated:
Jul 19, 2025, 21:59 IST
Videos
Jul 19, 2025, 21:59 IST
If PM Modi is not our leader, BJP won't even win 150 seats: Nishikant Dubey
If PM Modi is not our leader, BJP won't even win 150 seats: Nishikant Dubey
Trending Topics
Nishikant Dubey
PM Modi
Wion
trending videos
More storms loom over midwest amid flood warnings
Russia-Ukraine war: Moscow Carried Out Over 500 Attacks in 24 Hours in Kyiv
India races to boost air power against China-Pak
Trump says will know in 2 minutes if a Ukraine ceasefire deal is possible
Trump Announces Federal Takeover Of DC Police And Mobilization Of National Guard
H-1b Backlash, Layoffs Threaten Future of Indian Techies in US
ChatGPT O3 wins LLM chess tournament | OpenAI model beats Musk's Grok 4
China silent as Xi Jinping's protege taken for questioning: Report
Xinjiang-Tibet rail line: Massive railway project gains momentum | links Hotan & Lhasa
Russia earthquake: Kamchatka hit by 50 aftershocks days after massive earthquake Ask ChatGPT
Divya Deshmukh Defeats Humpy to Win FIDE Women's World Cup, Becomes Grandmaster
Op Mahadev: Amit Shah responds to Opposition, says Pahalgam terrorists killed during 'Op Mahadev'
Trump on deal: we will know in 2 minutes | National guard in Washington D.C.
Chaos at ocean race Europe start: Holcim PRB & Allagrande MAPEI collide in Kiel!
China Floods: Torrential Rains Triggers Flooding, Landslides in Beijing; 38 Killed
Pulwama attack in terror financing report, FATF says Amazon & PayPal used by terrorists
As China tariff deadline looms, Donald Trump says negotiations are going quite nicely
EU Accuses Online Giant 'Temu' Over Sale of 'Illegal' Products
VIDEO: Jewish man 'ruthlessly' beaten while out with his children in Canada's Montreal
Why are allies turning away from America's stealth jet?
Trump on deal: We will know in 2 minutes | National guard in Washington D.C.
Russia-Ukraine war | Trump: Russia and Ukraine had to cede territory | Alaska peace talks
Vietnam farmers evicted for Trump’s $1.5B Golf Course
Israel Labels Al Jazeera journalist as 'terrorist'; Italy mulls sanctions
India-Pakistan tensions: Did Baba Vanga predict the India-Pakistan conflict?
Nigel Farage surges in UK polls as reform UK gains momentum ahead of general election
China-Philippines confrontation boils over | China accuses Marcos of 'playing with fire'
Breaking | Trump reveals his plans on meeting Putin
Breaking: 'Will bring in the military, if needed' | Trump to deploy National Guards to D.C.
Russia-Ukraine War | Putin's secret weapon: The terrifying missiles no one knew about
Trump announced federal takeover of D.C. Police, hints same action in other cities
Israel-Hamas war: Israeli strikes in Gaza kills Al Jazeera journalist Anas al Sharif in Gaza
Russia-Ukraine War: Trump Says Will Try To Get Back Territory For Ukraine In Talks With Putin
Markets Brace For US Inflation Data And Rate Hikes
Breaking | Trump: 'D.C. Police under federal control' | 'Taking our capital back'
OpenAI Give Bonuses to 1,000 Key Staff Ahead of Chat-GPT 5 Launch
BREAKING: Trump Invokes Home Rule Act, Deploys National Guard Troops In Washington DC
Afghanistan climate crisis: drought and floods drive mass exodus
How Trump could be killing the F-35
Japan: Two Japanese Boxers Die from Brain Injuries at Same Event
Mount Etna erupts with lava river and massive ash plumes
Israel-Hamas War: Al Jazeera Journalist Killed In Gaza, Israel Calls Him Hamas Terrorist
Netanyahu's plan to erase Gaza after 670 days of siege, starvation, & slaughter
BREAKING | Gunman Kills Three At Target Store In US State Of Texas
Blast in South-Lebanon kills 6 soldiers | Disarmament push turns deadly
Russia-Ukraine War: Putin Issues War Warning! Russia Threatens NATO With Retaliation
Top I.N.D.I.A bloc leaders detained over vote theft claims in Delhi