IAF fighter jet crashes in Rajasthan’s Churu; official confirmation on casualties awaited

An Air Force plane has crashed in Rajasthan's Churu on Wednesday (July 9). The video of the incident is doing the rounds on social media. The plane was found in pieces in Churu after the crash. Initial reports claimed that the body of the pilot was also found. News agency ANI, quoting defence sources, said that the aircraft was a Jaguar fighter aircraft and more details are awaited. There is no official confirmation yet about casualties, or the reason why the aircraft crashed. Earlier in April, an Air Force Jaguar fighter aircraft crashed near Gujarat's Jamnagar. The Air Force has several bases Rajasthan's Jodhpur and Bikaner.