/I.N.D.I.A. Bloc Leadership Row: Mamata or Stalin? | Sena (UBT) Questions Rahul's Leadership

Shiv Sena (UBT) has raised serious questions over leadership within the INDIA opposition bloc, urging alliance partners to decide who should lead ahead of key state elections. With Congress and Trinamool Congress now set for a direct contest in West Bengal’s 2026 Assembly polls, the leadership debate has intensified. Names like Mamata Banerjee and MK Stalin are being floated, with even Lalu Prasad Yadav earlier backing Mamata as a potential face of the alliance. Is the I.N.D.I.A bloc facing a leadership crisis? We decode the political signals.