As we know that Husqvarna's 250cc twins are now available at KTM dealerships in India. The brand offers the same motorcycle in two different versions - the scrambler-style Svartpilen 250 and the cafe-racer-style Vitpilen 250. Each of them costs a pinch under 3 lakh Indian rupees (on-road). But do they actually justify this cost? That's what we are going to tell you in this video.