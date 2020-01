Hundreds of thousands of Iranians thronged Tehran's streets on January 6 for the funeral of military commander Qassem Soleimani. Millions of Iranians are expected to take part in nationwide events honouring Soleimani, in the lead up to his burial in his home town of Kerman on January 7. The commander of the elite Quds Force within Iran's paramilitary Revolutionary Guard was killed by a US drone strike last week. #Soleiman #Iran #QassemSoleimani #Quds