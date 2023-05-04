How India, Russia, China & other SCO countries work to promote regional development | Details

The Shanghai Cooperation organization is an intergovernmental organization founded in Shanghai on 15 June 2001. Since its inception, the S.C.O. Has mainly focused on regional security issues and the fight against terrorism, separatism, and extremism. Priorities of the grouping also include regional development. The S.C.O. Has been an observer in the un general assembly since 2005. In 2010, the un and S.C.O. Secretariats signed a joint declaration on cooperation. The S.C.O. Currently comprises eight member states - India, Russia, China, Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan, Pakistan, Tajikistan, and Uzbekistan. Four S.C.O. observer states - Afghanistan, Belarus, Iran, and Mongolia, are interested in acceding to full membership. There are dialogue partners too - Armenia, Azerbaijan, Cambodia, Nepal, Sri Lanka, and Turkey. In 2021, the decision was made to start the accession process of Iran to the S.C.O. As a full member. Egypt, Qatar, as well as Saudi Arabia, became dialogue partners.