/Houthis vs Saudi Arabia: Structures at King Khalid air base damaged

The conflict is widening as tensions between Iran and the United States intensify around the Strait of Hormuz, while Yemen’s Houthi rebels escalate their confrontation with Saudi-backed forces. Iran has launched fresh missile attacks targeting US-linked military positions, while Tehran claims to have struck American vessels and brought down a US drone. The confrontation is raising concerns over the security of the Strait of Hormuz, one of the world’s most important energy corridors.