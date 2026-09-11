/Houthis reach Perim island, Tighten grip on Red Sea route

The Houthis’ reportedly reached toward Perim Island which highlights the group’s growing strategic influence over the Bab el-Mandeb Strait, one of the world’s most important maritime chokepoints. The island sits between Yemen and Djibouti and overlooks a key route connecting the Red Sea with the Gulf of Aden. Any Houthi presence or military activity around Perim could increase pressure on commercial shipping, raise security concerns for vessels transiting the Red Sea, and further complicate efforts to keep this vital trade corridor open.