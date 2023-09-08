Honda joins Ford, GM and others in adopting Tesla's EV charging technology

WION Video Team  | Updated: Sep 08, 2023, 03:45 PM IST
Honda will embrace Tesla's charging system, joining Ford, GM, and other manufacturers of electric vehicles in doing so, the company said on Thursday. Honda Motor Co. declared that its 2015 launch of electric vehicle models in North America will make use of Tesla's fast-charging connection.

