/Hollywood Bidding War Erupts as Paramount Moves for Warner Bros

Published: Dec 09, 2025, 14:04 IST | Updated: Dec 09, 2025, 14:04 IST
A full-blown bidding war has erupted in hollywood after paramount launched an all-cash offer to acquire warner brothers for 108.4 billion dollars. This comes after the historic hollywood giant gave the keys to its studio and streaming assets to netflix in a 82.7 billion dollar deal. For the first time in years, the future of hollywood’s creative engine will not be decided in studios, but in a boardroom battle that has gone straight to shareholders