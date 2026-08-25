/Hijab not essential religious practice: Allahabad HC rejects student's plea

The Allahabad High Court has dismissed a Muslim student's plea seeking permission to wear a hijab along with her school uniform. The court ruled that the petitioner failed to establish that wearing a headscarf is an essential religious practice under Islam. The bench also observed that students cannot insist on modifying a prescribed dress code when it is uniform, non-discriminatory and aimed at maintaining discipline and institutional identity. Referring to the Karnataka High Court's 2022 hijab judgment, the Allahabad High Court said it found no reason to take a different view. The ruling is likely to reignite debate over religious expression and school dress codes in India.