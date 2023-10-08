Hezbollah supporters back Hamas operation in Gaza

WION Video Team  | Updated: Oct 08, 2023, 01:30 PM IST
Hezbollah praises Hamas, says attack message to arab countries flaunting normal ties with Israel. The terror group said it is in direct contact with the Hamas leadership in Gaza and abroad and called on Arab and Muslim people around the world to declare their support to Hamas and the Palestinian people. It also praised Hamas for the deadly attack on Israeli citizens.

