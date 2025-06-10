Heatwave tightens grip in Jammu and Kashmir

Jammu and Kashmir is also gripped by severe heatwave conditions there. While Jammu recorded the maximum temperature at 44.3°C, the hottest place in the Union Territory was Kathua with temperatures rising to 44.4°C. Katra also recorded the temperature at 40.2°C. Kashmir division has also been witnessing scorching heat as the temperatures have risen above normal. Srinagar recorded the temperature at 33.3°C, while the hottest place in the Kashmir division was Qazigund where the temperature was recorded at 33.6°C. Even the higher reaches like Kupwara in North Kashmir at 32.5°C and Kokernag in South Kashmir at 30.8°C are experiencing high temperatures. Watch in for more details!