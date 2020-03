The Health Ministry on Saturday confirmed that Coronavirus cases in India rises to 269 and 4 people dead so far. India in a pro-active step to curb the flourishment of COVID-19 advises, all the working sectors to restrict movement of their employees and do work from their home, Moreover, PM while addressing nation over current scenario of COVID-19 urges citizens to participate in 'Janata Curfew' on 22nd March.