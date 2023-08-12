Hawaii scarred by deadly Maui wildfires

A freakish wildfire has leveled a Hawaiian town, leaving at least 67 people dead and destroying more than 270 buildings. Meanwhile, on the other side of the planet, wildfires are blazing through the Mediterranean island of Cyprus, while Portugal and Greece are on high alert for wildfires due to the intense heatwave settling over Spain. July 2023 has officially been designated the hottest month in recorded human history, and thousands of temperature records have been obliterated worldwide. WION's Eric Njoka speaks to Jon Jelsema, a senior forecaster & hurricane specialist from Honolulu and Kathleen Hogarty, director of advancement, hospice Maui, about the situation in Hawaii and the rise in spate of wildfires.